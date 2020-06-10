Oshkosh+library+suspends+curbside+service+after+staff+member+tests+positive+for+COVID-19

The Oshkosh Public Library temporarily suspended curbside pickup of library materials today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff who had contact with the employee are being quarantined for 14 days, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because the procedures for contactless curbside pickup were developed using CDC guidelines and were reviewed by the Winnebago County Health Department prior to implementation, it is unlikely that library patrons experienced exposure that would put them at risk.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, as of 4 p.m. today, the county had 412 positive cases of COVID-19, up 17 from the day before. Negative tests stood at 8,308, up 249 from June 9, while deaths kept constant at eight, all in long-term care.

The library will not accept returns of library materials at this time and the drop boxes outside the library on Mount Vernon Street will be temporarily closed. The library building is being sanitized as recommended by CDC guidelines.

Due dates for all materials have been extended to June 25. Holds placed on library materials will not be filled until further notice.

“The health and safety of our staff and community remains our top priority,” according to a library press release. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department and will resume curbside services when it is safe for the public and library staff.”

The library remains closed to the public but will continue to answer questions by phone, email, text and online chat. Call anytime during regular business hours:

Information Services: 920-236-5205

Children’s & Family Outreach: 920-236-5208