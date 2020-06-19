Oshkosh+Public+Library+to+resume+curbside+pickup+June+22

The Oshkosh Public Library will again offer curbside pickup of library materials starting June 22. Service was suspended on June 10 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected staff member has recovered, and no additional cases have been reported, the OPL reported.

Here’s the latest information:

Returns – Drop boxes on Mount Vernon Street open on June 22.

– Drop boxes on Mount Vernon Street open on June 22. Holds – Place holds online or call 236-5205 or 236-5208. The library will begin filling holds on Oshkosh Public Library materials on June 22. Holds from other Winnefox libraries will be filled beginning the week of June 29.

– Place holds online or call 236-5205 or 236-5208. The library will begin filling holds on Oshkosh Public Library materials on June 22. Holds from other Winnefox libraries will be filled beginning the week of June 29. Appointments – The library will call you to schedule a pickup time. If your appointment was cancelled when service was suspended, you’ll be contacted to arrange a new time.

– The library will call you to schedule a pickup time. If your appointment was cancelled when service was suspended, you’ll be contacted to arrange a new time. Due dates – Dates have been extended to June 25 or later. Oshkosh items will be checked in first, which means materials from other libraries may continue to appear on your account after you’ve returned them. Fines are not assessed during that lag time.

– Dates have been extended to June 25 or later. Oshkosh items will be checked in first, which means materials from other libraries may continue to appear on your account after you’ve returned them. Fines are not assessed during that lag time. Wait times – The Oshkosh Public Library is quarantining materials for 72 hours after they’re returned, so wait times are longer than usual. Fines are not assessed while materials are quarantined.

The library continues to follow the guidance of the CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department as it moves forward.

Although the building remains closed to the public, staff is available during regular business hours to provide assistance:

Information Services 920-236-5205

Children’s & Family Outreach 920-236-5208

Email questions to *protected email* .

Chat service is also available at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org, or by text at (920) 315-8838. Message and data rates may apply.