COVID-19 testing site opens in Oshkosh Sept. 1

Citizen soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing June 11 at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill. The National Guard is opening up a testing site in Oshkosh on Sept. 1. Photo by Sgt. Alice Ripberger

A new regional COVID-19 testing site is opening on Tuesday at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. County Road Y, Oshkosh. Testing is free and will be conducted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

The testing site will be open during the following times this week:

Tuesday, Sept 1: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 2: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7: Closed due to the holiday

Beginning Sept. 8, the testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There is currently no projected end date for this testing site.

“Data reports for our region consistently indicate a high COVID-19 activity level and positive case rate, however testing has been inadequate,” said Doug Gieryn, health director/officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “By partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, our local healthcare partners and health departments across the region, we are now able to offer additional testing to help all those that need a test to get one.”

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive is encouraged to get tested. The community testing site is available to any Wisconsin resident, five years of age and older. Contact a pediatrician or healthcare provider for children under five years of age. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, chills, muscle aches or loss of taste or smell.

It is highly recommended that you register ahead of time at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. To register, click on the blue button that directs you to a screening questionnaire. If there are multiple people in your family being tested, you can use the same email address but a questionnaire must be completed for each individual.

While you are waiting for your test results, it is important that you limit contact with others and self-isolate to prevent spread of the virus should you test positive. Test results should be received via email and/or phone call within three to seven business days.

Additional information:

Pre-registration is highly encouraged

Antibody testing is not available

No appointment is needed

Walk-up testing is available

A doctor’s referral is not required

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing

Language translation will be available

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing

This regional COVID-19 testing site was made possible through a collaboration between the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the health departments and emergency management teams from the City of Menasha, City of Appleton, Calumet County, Outagamie County and Winnebago County.

For more information, visit winnebagopublichealth.org.