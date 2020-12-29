Public COVID-19 testing at UWO will extend to mid-January

December 29, 2020

The COVID-19 surge testing site at the Culver Family Welcome Center on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus will be open for public testing through mid-January.

The center is closed this week for the holidays, but will reopen at 9 a.m.  Jan. 4. Hours for testing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free rapid-response COVID-19 testing is being made available to community members at the center at 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh.

Those who want to receive a rapid-results test–available in about 15 minutes–should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com

or call (800) 653-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test at the testing center.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.