Public COVID-19 testing at UWO will extend to mid-January

The COVID-19 surge testing site at the Culver Family Welcome Center on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus will be open for public testing through mid-January.

The center is closed this week for the holidays, but will reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 4. Hours for testing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free rapid-response COVID-19 testing is being made available to community members at the center at 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh.

Those who want to receive a rapid-results test–available in about 15 minutes–should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com

Do I Need a COVID-19 Test? Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing. This program is part of the public-private partnership announced on March 13, 2020. eTrueNorth is working with HHS, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.. Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. www.doineedacovid19test.com

or call (800) 653-8611. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test at the testing center.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.