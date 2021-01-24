Public COVID-19 testing site on UWO campus will remain open through March

The COVID-19 community testing site at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh will remain open through March, thanks to a partnership between the University and the Winnebago County Health Department.

“Testing remains a critical step in controlling the spread of COVID-19, and we are grateful for the partnership with UW Oshkosh and its continued efforts to provide this free service to the community,” said Doug Gieryn, health officer/director for the Winnebago County Health Department.

The community testing site at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave., on the UWO Oshkosh campus is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“UW Oshkosh was eager to step up and provide campus resources to meet the need for community testing,” said UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “Thousands of people have been tested at the site since it opened in November, and we are pleased this effort will continue into the spring.”

Free rapid-results COVID-19 testing is available to anyone 5 years or older at the testing site. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test. Antigen tests are administered on site and provide results within 15-30 minutes. Confirmatory PCR tests are recommended for those who have symptoms but test negative and those without symptoms or those who have been exposed to COVID-19 who test positive. Follow-up PCR tests are also administered at the community site and are free.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at www.doineedacovid19test.com or by calling (800) 635-8611.