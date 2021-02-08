Oshkosh Public Library reopens Wednesday, masks and physical distancing required

The Oshkosh Public Library will reopen in a limited capacity on Wednesday; browsing the shelves for materials will be allowed, but gatherings continue to be prohibited.

Computers are available without an appointment. Library programs and events remain virtual. Meeting rooms are closed, and tables and chairs are spaced to discourage gathering.

Physical distancing and masks that cover both the nose and mouth are required for everyone ages 2 and older and children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Disposable masks are available as needed. Patrons who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical issue are welcome to use curbside service.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the library has worked tirelessly to provide high-quality library services to the public as conditions warranted. According to Library Director Jeff Gilderson-Duwe, leadership has sought to create a balance between health risks and available services.

While COVID-19 infections prohibit public gatherings at the library, Gilderson-Duwe said he believes that with cases in our area trending downward and the current level of community compliance with safety precautions, the building can safely accommodate browsing for books and other materials.

“For some people, access to the library for browsing may help to reduce the effects of social isolation and cabin fever during the winter months,” he said.

Patrons are allowed inside the building to browse for materials, pick up holds, use a computer, charge a device, photocopy or fax and purchase a bus pass. Notary service is available by appointment.

“To prepare for expanding library services, we have taken several additional steps to reduce potential spread of the virus,” said Gilderson-Duwe. “Plexiglass has been installed at each service desk, hand sanitizer and masks are available, CDC-advised cleaning protocols are in place and air flow throughout the building has been increased through our ventilation system.”

Curbside service is still available as needed. Patrons are asked to schedule an appointment at calendly.com/oshkoshpubliclibrary or call (920) 236-5203.

Those who need a library card may apply at the First Floor Service Desk or online at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org. One piece of identification containing a name and address is necessary. Fines are no longer charged for most items.

Oshkosh Public Library’s hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about the library’s current programs and services, visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.com.