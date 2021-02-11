Community vaccination site to open on UWO campus

Advance-Titan file photo The Culver Family Center will be the site for COVID-19 vaccinations.

A community COVID-19 vaccination center will open next week to eligible members of the public by appointment only on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus.

This week eligible healthcare workers, essential workers and others in Phase 1a are being vaccinated at the site on a limited basis. The site is now taking appointments for the full opening the week of Feb. 15.

The site, in the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, is a partnership between UW Oshkosh, Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and Winnebago County Public Health Department.

Eligible members of the community may request a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for next week on a digital form now open on the UW Oshkosh Titans Return website. Visit: https://uwosh.edu/titans-return/vaccination/

Wisconsin is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1a, law enforcement, fire personnel, corrections workers and those age 65 and over.

The Culver center also houses the community COVID-19 testing center that opened in November.

“I want to thank Dr. John Newman, president of Aurora, and the Winnebago County Public Health Department for their partnership in this effort,” said UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “We are proud of the partnerships we have with the local healthcare community to fight this pandemic.”

“We are excited to partner with UWO and the Winnebago County Public Health Department to expand access to vaccinations in our community,” said Dr. John Newman, president of Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. “We know that mass vaccination is the only way to end this pandemic and are proud of our healthcare heroes who continue to work tirelessly to vaccinate those most vulnerable.”

The center is expected to be open through the spring by appointment only to those who meet the eligibility guidelines as outlined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Advocate Aurora will email an invitation to schedule an appointment to eligible individuals who complete the form. The form will close when appointment requests are full.

The vaccination center on the Oshkosh campus is one of four on UW campuses announced last month by UW System President Tommy Thompson.

Note: This story was updated to include the vaccination registration link.