COVID-19 testing, vaccination updates

Surveillance COVID-19 testing will continue on the UW Oshkosh campuses, but students, faculty and staff who have been vaccinated and are not sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be granted exemptions from testing.

Those who are sick or experiencing symptoms should continue testing, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt wrote in a March 19 campus email. Those who have received the vaccine, including faculty and staff, should fill out this vaccination report form.



COVID-19 testing at Albee will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22-24. Albee will be closed March 25-26 and reopen on March 29. Weekly residence hall testing will resume on March 29.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be available at Culver Family Welcome Center. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has opened up additional eligibility for March 22. Visit: https://uwosh.edu/titans-return/vaccination/ to access the appointment request form. You will also find the form by visiting the UW Oshkosh homepage and clicking on “Vaccination Information.”

Only members of the public who meet eligibility requirements may request an appointment. Check the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website to determine if you are in an eligible category, find other places to get vaccine and explore what you should know after you get the vaccine.