Public library lifts mask mandate for vaccinated patrons

The Oshkosh Public Library will no longer require patrons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks when visiting the library. However, individuals who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks in the library.

The Library Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting May 19 to end masking, physical distancing and other rules enacted as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency. The move follows new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Programs will remain virtual throughout the summer and library meeting rooms are closed to the public at this time. Most other services will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Library staff who are vaccinated will not be required to wear masks, but some staff and patrons may choose to continue taking this precaution. We expect everyone who visits the library to be respectful of our staff and other patrons.

Library leadership understands that individuals will have different comfort levels with the latest recommendations. The library offers numerous services to ensure broad access to its resources: