UWO eases mask, physical distancing requirements

UW Oshkosh will ease its mask and physical distancing requirements effective June 1 for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to an email today from Chancellor Andrew Leavitt, this decision is being made in consultation with local and state healthcare organizations and with guidance from UW System and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This means people do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors or practice physical distancing on our Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh campuses if they are fully vaccinated (two weeks post-second shot or two weeks post the J&J shot). Masks remain required at the Student Health Center on the Oshkosh campus. Those who are not vaccinated will continue to be subject to campus testing and mask wearing protocols.

“I strongly encourage you, if you have not already done so, to get vaccinated,” Leavitt wrote. “Reaching a high level of vaccination will allow us to have a more normal fall together.”

For information on where to get vaccinated visit the Titans Return website.

Leavitt also wrote that people can continue to wear a mask and practice physical distancing even if they are vaccinated.

“We know masks are one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of viruses and wearing a mask is not necessarily an indication of vaccine status,” he said. “I ask you to be respectful of individual choices and not make assumptions.

In summary, vaccinated people, beginning June 1:

May choose to wear face coverings, but are not required to wear them indoors or outdoors.

Do not need to practice physical distancing.

Do not need to continue testing unless symptoms develop.

Should fill out the vaccination report form.

Unvaccinated people:

Must wear a mask indoors, and outdoors where physical distancing is not possible.

Should continue COVID-19 testing once per week for students in campus housing.

Should continue COVID-19 testing biweekly for off-campus students and staff.

All faculty, staff, and students: