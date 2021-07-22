COVID vaccination clinic held this Saturday at Farmers Market

The Winnebago County Health Department, in partnership with the Oshkosh Area School District, will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the Oshkosh Farmers Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Time Community Theater, 445 N Main St.

In a press release issued today, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services strongly encouraged anyone 12 years and up that is attending school in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. According to CDC and DHS guidance, adults and adolescents who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. That means that parents and guardians do not need to worry about their fully vaccinated children having to miss out on in-person school, after school activities such as sports, and other extracurricular activities after being exposed to COVID-19.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been seeing a steep increase in our case rate as the Delta variant surges across the nation,” stated Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “To ensure a safe learning environment for our students and school staff, we encourage everyone that is eligible to get vaccinated to do so. Students that are 12 years and older, including college students, should begin their vaccination series now to be fully protected by the start of school. Unvaccinated persons should wear a mask indoors to protect themselves and others around them.

For children ages 12 to 17, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for use. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, spaced 21 days apart, plus two weeks after the second dose to build full protection against the virus, for a total of 5 weeks to build full immunity. The Pfizer vaccine, along with Johnson and Johnson, will be offered at this Saturday’s clinic at the Farmers Market. The clinic is open to anyone 12 years and older, and appointments are not required.

Public health staff will be on-hand to answer any questions community members may have. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine and assistance finding additional vaccine clinic locations will be available at the OASD booth in front of the theater.

Free assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and a complete listing of all area vaccination clinics, visit www.wcvaccine.org or call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Earlier this year, the Oshkosh Area School District was awarded a COVID-19 Vaccination Community Outreach Grant by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Grant funds are being used to promote health equity and will allow the District to expand its community outreach efforts to marginalized populations. For more information visit www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/covid-vaccine-outreach.