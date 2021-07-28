UWO campaign provides students with incentives to get vaccinated

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has launched a campaign to encourage its students to get vaccinated.

The launch of Vax Up Titans comes on the heels of the announcement Sunday by UW System of its Vax Up! 70 for 70 campaign that will offer a limited number of $7,000 scholarships to COVID-19 vaccinated students at UW schools that reach a 70% vaccination rate.

The UWO campaign will provide vaccinated students enrolled fulltime this fall with the opportunity to receive one of 10 $1,000 scholarships this fall. The UWO scholarships will be offered regardless of the vaccination rate reached on campus. The campaigns run through Oct. 15.

“Our students helped us not only get through this pandemic, but also defeat it − or smash it − over the past year,” said Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “This is the next wave in our efforts to continue that success on our campuses.”

UW Oshkosh has been a leader in testing for COVID-19 and then providing vaccination opportunities. The University saw an initial surge in positive cases in fall 2020, but quickly contained the spread through rigorous testing, contract tracing and quarantine/isolation; and reported few cases through most of spring semester, ending the academic year with a 2.5% positive rate. One positive case has been reported on campus this summer, with zero active cases currently.

The University has continued to offer on-campus COVID-19 testing. Find more information on the Titans Return website.