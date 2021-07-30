UWO not impacted by latest CDC masking guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement Tuesday to recommend masks indoors even among vaccinated people in areas where COVID-19 is surging does not impact UW Oshkosh campuses at this time, according to an email from UWO Police Chief Kurt Leibold.

He wrote: “Our region has seen a moderate increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by those under 18. Through the summer we have continued to offer COVID-19 testing on the Oshkosh campus and as of Wednesday we have only two positive cases. Our campus has hosted sports and academic camps through the summer with no reported cases.

“The Emergency Operations Center continues to meet and discuss the latest data on COVID-19, including the Delta variant, and consults with local and state healthcare partners to inform the recommendations we provide to campus leadership. At this time we are not changing our current mask policy: if you are fully vaccinated you are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on our campuses. We plan to fill our classrooms and residence halls this fall. Those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask indoors.

“You may choose to wear a mask on our campuses even if you are vaccinated – and we encourage this. Masks help prevent the spread of germs that cause a number of illnesses, including colds and flu. Masks remain required at the Student Health Center on the Oshkosh campus and for parents and staff of the Children’s Learning Center on the Oshkosh campus.

“The EOC will continue to consult with healthcare partners and UW System to evaluate our response to COVID-19 and recommend appropriate adjustments on our campuses. If conditions change, we will make recommendations in line with those changes and inform our University community.

“During the 2020-21 academic year, our college campuses were some of the safest places to be due to the protocols we put in place. We believe vaccination is the best way to stem the spread of COVID-19, that’s why we are working hard to encourage our students and staff to get vaccinated. We will continue to make testing available and will work with providers to make vaccinations accessible to our community. Vaccinations are available at the Student Health Center on the Oshkosh campus for UWO students and staff and we will have a testing and vaccination site set up in Polk in time for move-in and the start of fall semester.”

For more information, visit the Titans Return website.