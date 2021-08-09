UWO to require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Beginning Aug. 10, UW Oshkosh will require masks indoors on all UW Oshkosh campuses for students, faculty, staff and guests, regardless of vaccination status.

In a mass email today, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt wrote that his decision was made following further consultation with healthcare partners. It does not impact UWO policies or plans regarding in-person classes, return to work on campus, events, physical distancing, etc.

“This is not a decision we wanted to make, but at this time we believe it is needed to protect the health and safety of our campuses,” he wrote. “As our staff and students return to campus, the next two months will be a critical time for us to control the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission on campus and in the community and will revisit our mask and other policies as the public health situation warrants. You can read the full order here.

Masks must be worn at all times in:

Hallways, public spaces, common areas and classrooms

Shared offices, shops, conference rooms and lab spaces

UWO vehicles when traveling with more than one person

Masks are not required:

While working alone in an office or lab with the door closed

Outdoors

While eating or drinking in Reeve, Blackhawk and other common food areas

For residence hall students in their own room

Vaccination and testing

Masks will help protect our University population and surrounding communities while we continue to get COVID-19 shots in arms, Leavitt wrote. “We have been encouraged in recent weeks by the number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. If you haven’t already done so, find a provider here; and when you are fully vaccinated, let us know so we can use this information to help drive decisions for our campuses.”

Students who fill out the vaccination report form are automatically entered in a drawing for scholarships. This includes a $1,000 scholarship from UWO – 10 will be offered; and a $7,000 scholarship from UW System – eight will be available to UWO students if our student population reaches a 70% vaccination rate.

Testing and vaccines will be available for students and staff on the Oshkosh campus according to the following schedule: