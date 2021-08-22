Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at Oshkosh Public Library

The Winnebago County Health Department, in partnership with the Oshkosh Public Library, will offer three free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Oshkosh Public Library, 106 Washington Ave., Oshkosh, on:

Tuesday, August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, August 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are NOT required. Vaccination is open to all individuals aged 12 and older. The clinic is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both Pfizer and Moderna are a two-dose series vaccination. You will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the second dose of either your Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. Pfizer is the only vaccination available to children ages 12 to 17 at this time.

“As cases climb throughout Winnebago County, we are continuing our efforts to bring vaccination clinics closer to where our community members live and work,” said Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “We encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated to help curb COVID-19 as we move into the next school year and back indoors this fall. We also recommend everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear a mask in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor venues.”

Third doses for those eligible may not be available at this location. Call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions related to COVID-19 and vaccination.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination and a complete listing of all area vaccination clinics, visit www.wcvaccine.org

Free assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.