Face coverings will continue to be required of staff and visitors in city-operated buildings

The city of Oshkosh continues to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as it relates to COVID-19.

The CDC’s recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 include wearing a face covering in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission rates of the disease, due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Winnebago County is experiencing high community transmission.

As a result of this, and in accordance with CDC guidance, the city will continue to require its employees and visitors inside city-operated buildings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement will remain in place through November 30, 2021, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

City staff will monitor the COVID case count in Winnebago County and continue to follow CDC guidance. Face coverings will continue to be required of GO Transit riders by federal order.

The CDC’s guidance reiterates that people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to acquire the virus and transmit it to others, and less likely to suffer severe illness, hospitalization and death. As of today, 56.5% of Winnebago County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

Information about the vaccine, how to find vaccination sites, and information about free transportation to vaccination appointments is available at https://www.wcvaccine.org/ or by calling the Winnebago County Health Department at (920) 232-3026.

To limit contact, Oshkosh residents are encouraged to utilize online resources on the city’s website and to use the drop box in front of City Hall when conducting city business. For more information about face covering requirements in city buildings, please contact the Oshkosh City Manager’s office at (920) 236-5002.