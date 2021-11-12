UWO updates mask mandate: Masks no longer required in rec facilities, Polk Library

Masks are no longer required in UW Oshkosh campus recreational facilities and in Polk Library on the Oshkosh campus.

Police Chief Kurt Leibold sent out a mass email today about the changes that take place immediately. Students, faculty and staff no longer must wear masks at campus recreational facilities, including the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Rec Plex, Albee Hall and Kolf Sports Center on the Oshkosh campus and the field houses and fitness centers on the Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses.

This is the second time in two months that mask restrictions have been eased. In October, the university eased mask requirements in r residence halls on the Oshkosh campus.

“Today we are announcing that due to the success of that effort and your continued attention to safety – including testing and vaccination – we are moving forward with our next phase,” Leibold said.

What is not changing:

Due to their access points, masks remain required in the Fond du Lac and Fox Cities libraries.

Masks remain required in offices within all of the above facilities (unless you are working alone).

Masks remain required in the Albee testing/vaccination center.

Masks remain required in all campus offices (unless you are working alone) and classrooms.

Unvaccinated Oshkosh residence hall residents must continue to test weekly at Albee.

Quarantine and isolation protocols have not changed.

COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccine are available at Albee. Sign up on the MyPrevea app.

“Masks remain one of the best ways to curb the spread of germs that cause many illnesses,” Leibold wrote. “With this announcement you are not required to wear a mask in some areas on our campuses, but we continue to encourage their use.”

Leibold said that while UWO has seen a small uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus following Halloween, the total number and rate of cases remain very low at about 2%.

“We appreciate all you have done to keep our University community safe,” he said. “This step continues our firm footing on the path to easing restrictions gradually. We will carefully track the impact of this decision. If conditions on our campuses change, we can quickly change course.”