UWO extends current COVID-19 mandates through Dec. 31
November 23, 2021
UW Oshkosh is extending its current COVID-19 mandates through Dec. 31 since the greater Oshkosh area is experiencing an upward trend in cases.
In a email announcement, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said that COVID-19 rates on campus remain low, and that in this extension there are no new or different COVID-19 protocols or requirements being added.
Current UWO COVID-19 requirements are:
- Every individual, regardless of vaccination status, who enters campus buildings must wear a face covering in all indoor public spaces EXCEPT students in residence halls, Polk Library on the Oshkosh campus, and recreation facilities including Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Rec Plex, Albee Hall and Kolf Sports Center on the Oshkosh campus and the field houses and fitness centers on the Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses. Employees, when alone in a private, unshared office or lab, are also not required to wear a mask.
- Testing is required once per week for all unvaccinated employees and students who live in the residence halls
- Faculty, staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, who feel ill or are exhibiting symptoms must get tested
- Students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are deemed close contacts are required to isolate or quarantine based on public health guidance
- Access campus testing will continue to be available. Visit Titans Return for a schedule of dates/times