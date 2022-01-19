Masks+are+back+for+the+start+of+the+spring+semester

Beginning Jan. 31, masks will again be required in campus recreation centers and at Polk Library.

In a campus email, Police Chief Kurt Leibold wrote today: “We eased this restriction when COVID-19 rates were low last fall, but with the surge this month we need to reinstate masks in these areas. Students who live in the residence halls on the Oshkosh campus are not required to wear masks in living areas.”

In addition, Leibold said masks remain required indoors in all University buildings and classrooms. Employees working alone in an office or lab may remove their mask.

Violations of mask requirements or other COVID-19 concerns observed on campus should be reported on this form on the Titans Return website. Students and employees who do not follow UWO COVID-19 protocols are subject to UWO’s compliance process, up to and including suspension.

Leibold said that upgrading your mask will help protect you from contracting the virus. UWO has a limited supply of N95 masks available for pick up at the Albee testing center (open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. M-F). Find more information on their use, care and OSHA regulations on the Titans Return website. The federal government also announced today it will make N95 masks available, free, across the country starting next week.

Testing and vaccination

Testing and vaccinations are available through Jan. 27 (closed Jan. 28):

9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at Albee Testing Center (enter on the mall side of the building, facing Polk Library). Appointments for testing must be scheduled through the MyPrevea App. For more information on scheduling, visit this page on our Titans Return website. Employees who need a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, also may schedule on the MyPrevea App.

Beginning Jan. 31, Albee will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays





Leibold said testing is limited to symptomatic employees, students and employees’ immediate household members through Jan. 31. Household member testing is limited by the center’s capacity and household members may be asked to show proof of their relationship or residency to the staff or faculty member. Household members should park in Lot 15, on Algoma Blvd., across from Reeve.

All who test will receive a rapid antigen test. Those who are symptomatic but test negative with a rapid test are asked to return for a second test in 36 to 48 hours. There are very few exceptions to this protocol.

Isolation/quarantine

If you test positive or are notified that you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive, you must abide by quarantine or isolation protocols, Leibold said. The University has adopted the shortened isolation and quarantine recommendations published by the CDC in December.

Oshkosh campus isolation and quarantine facilities are available for students at Gruenhagen.