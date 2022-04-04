Second COVID-19 booster shot now available for some

In response to the announcement by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) in support of expanded eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the Winnebago County Health Department is now offering additional boosters to eligible individuals at all of their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

A second COVID-19 booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna is now recommended for certain individuals four months after their first booster dose. This includes people who are:

50 years or older

18 years or older and have received both a first dose and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson

12 years or older and moderately to severely immunocompromised (for example: due to cancer treatment, HIV infection, organ transplant, or a medical conditional like DiGeorge syndrome).

In additional, it’s recommended that anyone 5 years and older stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations by receiving both a primary series and booster dose as recommended. Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent severe illness due to the virus. The following vaccine clinics are hosted by the Winnebago County Health Department and will be providing primary and additional boosters to eligible individuals:

Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, 2551 Jackson St., Oshkosh — Every Monday from 2-6 p.m.

Fox Crossing Fire Department, 1326 Cold Spring Road, Neenah — Every Tuesday from 3-5 p.m.

Walk-In Wednesday, Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. County Road Y, Oshkosh — Every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.

Winnebago County Administration Building, 112 Otter Ave., Oshkosh — Every Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In addition, some healthcare providers, pharmacies and retail locations provide the COVID-19 vaccine. A complete list of local COVID-19 vaccine clinics can be found at www.wcvaccine.org or by calling the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 920-232-3026.

The Winnebago County Health Department also continues to encourage folks to get tested when they have symptoms of COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus. The testing site at Sunnyview Expo Center operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional testing locations can be found at winnebagopublichealth.org and dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing