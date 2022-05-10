UWO to continue to test, give COVID vaccinations during summer

UW Oshkosh will continue to offer testing and vaccinations on the Oshkosh campus through summer. Testing is available to all symptomatic students, employees and community members. Vaccinations – including first and second doses, first and second boosters – will be available only to those 18 years and older.

According to an email from University Police Chief Kurt Leibold, testing and vaccination will move to Polk Library, room 118, beginning May 25. Entry to the testing center will be on the north side (facing Halsey). This is currently an emergency exit, but it will be converted to an entrance to the testing/vaccination center only.

Summer testing hours (May 25 forward) will be: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing and vaccination will continue in Albee through May 20. Next week testing in Albee will be on the new schedule: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Sign up for testing or vaccination on the MyPrevea app by following the procedure outlined on the Titans Return website. With no mandatory testing on our campuses, people are not required to self-report a positive COVID test.

UWO will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses over the summer, Leibold said, noting that they anticipate a normal fall semester. But he wrote that they remain prepared to take necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our campus communities.