Oshkosh Public Library offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Oshkosh Public Library, in partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department, is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to the public.

To protect the health of the staff and patrons, test kits are only available via curbside pick up.

When picking up a test kit, please park in the designated pickup location in front of the entrance (marked with a sign) and call 920-236-5203 during business hours. A staff member will bring out the kit and place it in the vehicles.

Tests are limited to one per individual on a fist come, first served basis while supplies last.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 920-236-5203.