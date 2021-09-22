Online vs. in-person education

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson will speak 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Music Hall of the UWO Arts & Communication Center. The event is free.

UWO students have reached a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate, while 77% of faculty and staff have reported they are vaccinated.

UWO raises $99,739.56 on the 150th anniversary of the first day of classes at its first Giving Day.