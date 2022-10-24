2022 Titan Homecoming in Review

October 24, 2022

Homecoming is all about school spirit and the 2022 Homecoming week showed that to be true.

Activities culminated on Saturday with Titan Tailgate, which included activities, games, food, refreshments and more. There was also  a parade and naturally, a football game, attended by students, faculty and staff, alumni and the community at large. And best of all, UWO defeated UW-Stout by a score of 19-14.

Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — The football team waves to friends and families before Saturday’s game.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — Nothing like a tailgate party before the big game!
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — A student plays bean bag toss before the game.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — An alumnus gets into the UW Oshkosh spirit, dressed in black and gold.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — Distinguished Alumni and Outstanding Young Alumni were recognized during the Homecoming game.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — Clash was on hand to help get fans excited.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — Members of the UWO Homecoming Court share a hug.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — UWO alumni were invited to come back and participate in the Titan Thunder Marching Band.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — Titan Quarterback Kobe Berghammer takes the ball and runs in the Titan’s 19-14 victory over UW-Stout.
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — The Titan Thunder performs in a parade before the Saturday game.