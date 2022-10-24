2022 Titan Homecoming in Review

Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — The students cheer on the UW Oshkosh Titan football team during Homecoming 2022.

Homecoming is all about school spirit and the 2022 Homecoming week showed that to be true.

Activities culminated on Saturday with Titan Tailgate, which included activities, games, food, refreshments and more. There was also a parade and naturally, a football game, attended by students, faculty and staff, alumni and the community at large. And best of all, UWO defeated UW-Stout by a score of 19-14.

Here’s a slideshow of some of the highlights.