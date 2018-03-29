Police searching for Webster Hall graffiti vandal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Graffiti was discovered on UW Oshkosh’s campus outside of Webster Hall on Friday, March 16 and was found to likely be related to another incident of graffiti that was recently discovered downtown, on the 100 block of High Avenue.

Captain of Police Chris Tarmann said the graffiti found downtown was also signed “Ghetto” just like the graffiti found at Webster Hall. The graffiti on Webster Hall read “Basquiat,” a reference to a famous graffiti artist that gained popularity in the late 70s.

Tarmann said the campus police department coordinated with the Oshkosh police department to investigate the incident and discover who created the graffiti. He said he is frustrated by the situation and doesn’t like when people damage property and would rather have students appreciate the campus.

“That’s one of the things that we hope for here, is that everybody can walk around and enjoy the beautiful campus that we have for them,” Tarmann said. “I think the important note from us is that we don’t tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Tarmann said they are investigating who commited the crime by going through footage from different cameras in the area where the incident occured.

“I don’t know the intent behind it at this point but my message would be if you have some sort of thing that you want to voice to the community, there are a lot of avenues to do that, and drawing on a building is definitely not the way to do that,” Tarmann said.

Associate Director of Residence Life Lori Collins said immediately after the incident plans were made to remove the graffiti.

“It is my understanding that Facilities Management removed the graffiti immediately, and [there are] plans to repaint the area once there are consistent temperatures of 45 degrees or above,” Collins said.

Junior Taylore Radtke said the graffiti is distasteful and not good like other graffiti she’s seen.

“Banksy is such a predominant graffiti artist and his work is one that people travel thousands of miles to see,” Radtke said. “I would not go two miles to see this.”

Freshman Corey Hill lives in Webster Hall and said graffiti isn’t art and that he doesn’t want it on public buildings.

“All you’re really doing is making this place look like a trashy neighborhood, and it isn’t,” Hill said.