Student’s dorm door vandalized

UWEC student posts the vandalism done to her dorm room.

Sunday afternoon at 1:14 p.m., a photo surfaced on Twitter showing a UW-Eau Claire student’s dorm room door vandalized with racist slurs.

“go back to the rez RED N****r” is what was written on junior Kayde Langer’s door.

According to The Daily Cardinal, Langer’s ethnic background is Red Lake Ojibwe, and this isn’t the first incident she’s had to deal with.

Similar incidents were reported in the past, but no disciplinary actions were taken. Langer told The Daily Cardinal that administrators “ignore us” and feel that there are “no consequences to being racist.”

UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt replied to Langer’s tweet stating there is “no place for hate speech.”

Schmidt has called on multiple departments within the university to investigate the matter including the Bias Incident Response Team, Office of Multicultural Affairs and Housing and Residence Life.

Since the incident, the chancellor made a thread on Twitter encouraging those who may have information to reach out.

“This kind of racist slur is simply antithetical to who we are as a university that values equity, diversity, and inclusion,” Schmidt wrote. “When a member of our Blugold Family is targeted, we are all impacted and called to speak with one voice against bigotry, discrimination, and intolerance.”

No responsible party has been found, and the investigation continues.

Langer told The Daily Cardinal that an ideal course of action would be to hold whoever is responsible accountable for their actions. She believes the incident is past the point of educating individuals since the incident was intentional.