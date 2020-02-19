Buddy Bootcamp burns butts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Buddy Bootcamp, a free partner workout for all fitness levels, makes people more likely to adhere to their workout schedule because they exercise with friends.

UW Oshkosh Fitness Services Coordinator Jordan Mooney said people should participate in these group workouts because of the obvious health benefits. “Research shows that if you have that social accountability, you’re more likely to adhere to your workout program,” he said.

At a Bootcamp last week, a group of participants said that they come to get a workout in and hang out with friends. They said it was fun because you get to work out with others and not just lift weights.

Other participants said that they come to Buddy Bootcamp for the great experience and the well-rounded workout consisting of arms, cardio and legs. For instance, the Feb. 11 Buddy Bootcamp consisted of workouts using medicine balls, battle ropes, resistance bands and body weights, either with a buddy or doing an exercise alone until the other buddy was finished.

“Buddy Bootcamp is a great way for our student population here at UWO to grab a friend, roommate, a classmate and come together as a large group and go through a big, exciting workout that is put on by our personal trainers here at the Rec,” Mooney said.

The personal trainers help describe the workouts with your partner and also keep you motivated to keep on pushing. If you don’t have a buddy, the trainers will be your buddy, he said. The next Buddy Bootcamps at UWO will be held from 7:30-8:15 p.m. on March 18 and April 1 in the RecPlex Dome.