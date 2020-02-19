Jessica King campaign stops at UW Oshkosh

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Democrat Jessica King made a stop on the campaign trial at UW Oshkosh last week in her bid to take Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District seat from Republican Glenn Grothman.

King is one of three Democrats vying for the seat, as businessman Matt Boor of Sheboygan and former attorney Amy Washburn of Sheboygan have also declared their candidacy.

Grothman is far outspending the other candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in U.S. politics.

As of Dec. 31, Grothman has raised $818,025 and spent $326,912, with 49.95% of the funds coming from large individual contributions, 23.95% from Political Action Committees, 12.46% from individual contributions under $200 and 13.63% from other sources.

King has only raised $55,530 and spent $10,991, with 50.59% of the funds coming from large individual contributions, 12.46% from individual contributions under $200, 13.13% from self financing and 0% from PACs.

Washburn has only raised $5,154 and spent $577, with 95.15% of the funds from individual contributions under $200 and 4.85% from large individual contributions and 0% from PACs.

The Center for Responsive Politics did not have data on Boor’s spending.

King was on campus from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14 to raise awareness for her campaign and to educate students about how to register to vote.

Another reason for the stop on campus was to tell students that, if elected, she will fight to make education more affordable, she said.

“If students want anything to change here at this university, part of that change comes from voting for people who actually endorse those kinds of changes,” King said. “When I went to school here, it was much more affordable, much more accessible. I had a wonderful experience and I want that for future generations.”

While on campus, King attended the UWO College Democrats meeting to share her story of growing up in Fond du Lac, going to UWO, getting a law degree, serving on the Oshkosh Common Council and being a member of the State Senate.

Keegan Little, chair of the College Democrats, said King approached them about attending the meeting.

“She was very excited to speak with us; she loves this campus,” Little said.

He added that the College Democrats will vote on whether or not to officially endorse King later this month.

Little said King taught him that Democratic candidates can be effective when they open their arms to conservatives.

“Jess believes that Wisconsinites agree on a majority of the issues, but are divided by the rest,” he said. “Jess’s campaign is for everyone in this district, not just the usual democratic voters.”

King describes herself as a moderate who comes from a working-class background. She said that she wants to go to Washington and look for issues that both parties can agree on.

“I have the experience of working across the aisle,” King said. “ I have the experience of being an advocate for the public and I have experience standing up to special interests. I want policies that support humanity and give us a sustainable future, where we all have opportunity.”