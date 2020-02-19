Oshkosh Student Association passes technology policy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Oshkosh Student Association Assembly passed a UW System Board of Regents technology policy and provided updates on other initiatives on Monday.

At its second meeting of the semester, the Assembly passed Regent policy 25-3, “Acceptable Use of Information Technology Resources,” which outlines appropriate use of all UW System tech resources for students, faculty and other UW System employees.

Examples of what the policy defines as misconduct for authorized users include sharing credentials and spam emailing without authorization, any use that results in harassment or creates an uncomfortable environment, and intentionally damaging IT property.

Additionally, employees, outside contractors and vendors are prohibited from using IT resources to store pornographic material, using or exploiting IT resources for outside employment or financial gain, or political lobbying and gambling.

OSA co-adviser Jean Kwaterski said the opening of The Cabinet had been a success and that UW Regent Karen Walsh has donated $2,000 to the program, which will be converted into food, or possibly applied to a card allowing students to eat at Blackhawk Commons.

“Any student can go there,” Kwaterski said. “You can go there once a week; you just have to bring your TitanCard.”

The Cabinet had received about 55 visitors by press deadline.

She added that The Cabinet is looking for additional volunteers and is currently open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Co-adviser Missy Burgess updated the Assembly that Winter Carnival registration is now open. More information on Winter Carnival is available on the Titan Connection app.

The OSA assembly will next meet 4 p.m. Feb. 23 in Room 307 of Reeve Memorial Union.