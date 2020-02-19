UW Oshkosh nursing program ranks nationally

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UW Oshkosh is a university of many accolades, but perhaps one of its finest is its nursing program.

Recently, Nursing Schools Almanac placed UWO on the list of the top 100 public nursing schools in the nation, ranking the Titans No. 54.

Over 3,000 schools were included in the study, but only 6% made it onto that list.

The College of Nursing almanac read, “Graduating its first class of 22 in 1970, the UW Oshkosh College of Nursing has since graduated approximately 6,000 nurses. It offers students a range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including an innovative, predominantly online accelerated bachelor of science in nursing.”

The almanac also takes note of UWO’s exceptional exam passing rates within the program.

“Each year, approximately 200 prelicensure BSN students pass the NCLEX exam at a consistently high rate of 92-97%. UW Oshkosh’s clinical nurse leader graduate program has also maintained a stellar 100% pass rate on the Commission on Nurse Certification CNL certification exam since 2009.”

Besides ranking at No. 54 for top public schools, UWO ranked 19th for the Great Lakes region and fourth in the state of Wisconsin.

The numbers speak for themselves, proving the success of UWO’s nursing program not only in Wisconsin, but across the country.

UWO’s CON website also promotes that they are the second-largest baccalaureate nursing graduates producer in the state and the largest major offered on the UWO campus. For any student who has ever walked through Clow Social Science Center, the nursing rooms look like a real hospital with all of the equipment and technology the students are able to practice and learn with.

Dean of CON Judy Westphal said she was very pleased with the ranking and attributed the success to the dedicated nursing faculty.

“CON faculty are passionate about preparing future nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the region, state and nation,” Westphal said. “Over 8,000 CON graduates are working in health care facilities across the nation. I believe our nursing program offers students a solid foundation upon which to build a professional career.”

Senior Alexandria Haight said she takes pride in being a UWO CON student.

“The professors and instructors in our program genuinely care about our success and work exceptionally hard to prepare us for the inevitable transition from student to registered nurse,” Haight said. “From my first semester in the program, I knew that I chose an extraordinary place to receive my nursing degree.”