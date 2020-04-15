‘This is not ideal:’ UW Oshkosh summer courses go online

UW Oshkosh will continue delivering course materials online through at least the first four-week session of summer 2020, according to an email from Provost John Koker.

The decision, delivered by Koker on April 15, comes as a part of the university’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the email, Koker said the university is discussing the possibility of a limited return to on-campus academic programs beginning in the second four-week session of the summer term.

All courses taking place within the first four-week session would be held online, as well as all eight-week courses.

“We know this is not ideal,” Kokere wrote in the employee email, “but we appreciate your continued efforts to maintain the continuity of these courses during this difficult time.”