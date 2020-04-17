Students can now apply for Titan Rise emergency funds

Administrators at UW Oshkosh often say that students are at the heart of all that they do. Now, more than ever, the University has the opportunity to demonstrate what that means.

To help support student financial needs during the COVID-19 disruption, the UW Oshkosh Foundation launched the Titans Rise campaign to ask alumni, faculty, staff and friends to donate and help our students.

The Foundation is now accepting applications from students. Look for the Titans Rise Emergency Grant online at uwosh.academicworks.com.

Applicants must currently be enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students at UW Oshkosh. Students enrolled at any of the three UW Oshkosh campuses are eligible to apply. Applicant must have an immediate need for financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These needs could include:

Costs associated with online learning

Food

Housing expenses

Transportation costs to travel home

Tuition