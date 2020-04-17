Titan TV News, April 17, 2020
April 17, 2020
Titan TV News this week features COVID-19 updates, an interview with Isolation Music Festival’s DJ Shawna and a look at UW Oshkosh’s plans moving forward.
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
