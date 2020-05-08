‘Week in Review’ from 90.3 WRST-FM Oshkosh, May 5, 2020

“Week in Review” is a production of 90.3 WRST-FM Oshkosh, Oshkosh’s NPR affiliate and the official radio station of UW Oshkosh.

This week we talk to a criminal justice reform advocate about what prisons should do to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks, we’ll look at what one business is doing to support families, and we’ll take a look at how one Wisconsin tourism town plans to manage the pandemic this summer.

The show is hosted by Joe Schulz Additional reporting this week was provided by Patrick Caine, Marissa Hart, Steven Devine, Nick Fioravanti, Jonathon Samp and Andrew Hansen.