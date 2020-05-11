District Attorney rules officer shooting at Oshkosh West was justified

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation ruled that Oshkosh West High School School Resource Officer Michael Wissink’s decision to use deadly force was reasonable after a high school student stabbed him with a barbecue fork last December.

Subsequently, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, through Assistant District Attorney Anthony S. Prekop, concluded that Wissink’s use of force was justified.

Wissink shot student Grant Fuhrman after Fuhrman stabbed him on Dec. 3, 2019 in his Oshkosh West office. Fuhrman has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide in connection with the incident.

DCI Special Agent Kyra Schallhorn was assigned as the lead investigator and was assisted by other agents and personnel from the DCI, as well other agencies such as the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.