Green named 6th president of Governors State University

UW Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cheryl Green will become the sixth president of Governors State University in University Park, Illinois on July 1.

The announcement came In a campuswide email today from Chancellor Andrew Leavitt that said Green’s appointment at GSU was confirmed by the school’s Board of Trustees.

“We expect nothing but success in her presidency of GSU,” Leavitt wrote.

He added that UWO has begun the process of selecting an interim vice chancellor for student affairs.

In the email, Leavitt said that since day one Green has been invested in UWO’s growth as a partner to students and faculty, bringing a steady and supportive presence to the university.

“She helped us strengthen students’ safety, engagement and experiences. Balancing data-driven decisions with her genuine care for Titans’ wellbeing and journeys, she inspired and led a tremendous change in Student Affairs’ culture,” he said. “She established successful enrollment management practices, launched an outstanding student development program and championed an understanding that each of us is responsible for Titans’ retention and success.”