Inaugural Doctor of Nursing Practice class ‘sets the bar’

Thirty-five University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students graduated May 16 with Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degrees—the most in UWO’s history—in time to provide a helping hand when health care needs it the most.

Bonnie Nickasch, director of the post-licensure program and assistant dean for the College of Nursing, said that in face of current events, the graduates have shown with great perseverance that anything is possible.

“I am impressed by the students’ attitudes and flexibility as their lives were turned upside down. On-campus classes were transitioned to online; on-site clinicals were canceled and replaced with tele-health simulations; and assignments and due dates changed as faculty were called to work additional hours on the front lines,” Nickasch said. “The majority of the students were mandated to work extra hours on the front lines as well.”

In spite of the challenges they’ve faced, she feels certain that all graduates are more than ready to care for patients at this higher level.

“They have spent the last three to five years developing this advanced knowledge and are equipped to care for all patients, including the recent surge of COVID-19 patients,” she said.

Kathy Wren, director of the DNP nurse anesthesia emphasis, also feels confident that this large graduating class is ready to go out into the workforce.

“Each of our students have done clinical projects and worked with clinical health care agencies in the Fox Valley,” she said. “We get them prepared and ready to go, so they can hit the ground running.”

Eleven of the 38 DNP graduates this spring comprise the first-ever graduating class from the nurse anesthesia emphasis, making them the first BSN to DNP doctoral-level nurse anesthetists to graduate in the state of Wisconsin.

“I couldn’t be more excited. This is a monumental day for UWO, as well as the state of Wisconsin,” Wren said. “Our inaugural class is plowing the way and setting the bar.”

Representing the highest level of education in specialized advanced nursing practice roles, the DNP degree prepares its graduates for the workforce with specialized courses, real-world clinical experience in health care agencies and a scholarly project required to graduate.

Scholarly projects conducted by the spring 2020 DNP graduates included: