Black Lives Matter protest in Appleton ends peacefully

A crowd gathered downtown Appleton Saturday, May 30 to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death was filmed by a bystander, and the video spread quickly, causing outrage throughout the country and world.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, protests and riots erupted across the country and abroad.

Cassandra Ross, who organized the march, and several others spoke in Houdini Plaza where the protesters gathered.

Ross and others called for an end to police brutality against people of color.

Appleton Police blocked traffic in the immediate area and patrolled and watched from a distance.