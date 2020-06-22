USA Today: Winnebago County has the fastest growing number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

An article published June 20 by USA Today identified Winnebago County as the county with the fastest growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments, along with population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, USA Today reviewed the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the seven day period ending on June 15 in over 3,000 U.S. counties to find the county with the highest average number of new cases in each state.

“Within the United States, the extent of the spread varies considerably from state to state, and even from county to county,” the article read. “As the number of daily new cases are declining in some parts of the U.S., they are spiking alarmingly in others.”

The newspaper found that the average new daily cases in Winnebago County per 100,000 people in the seven day period ending on June 15 was 13, while the average number of new cases in the state over that same period was five.

During the previous seven day period that ended on June 8, the average number of new daily cases in Winnebago County per 100,000 people was nine.