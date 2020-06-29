Police: You may face a $232 fine for using illegal fireworks in Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Police Department is reminding citizens that some fireworks that can be purchased locally are illegal to possess or use in the city of Oshkosh and could result in a $232 fine.

According to a OPD press release, fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in the Oshkosh, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, wheels, aerial salutes, as well as other types of fireworks that leave the ground and/or explode.

Legal fireworks within the city include sparklers not exceeding 36” in length and not containing magnesium, chlorate or perchlorate; snakes not containing mercury; and cylinder and/or cone fountains.

The Police Department also reminds citizens to use extra caution when utilizing fireworks near people, homes and businesses. Fireworks have the potential of generating temperatures of over 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, which will burn skin, clothing and other flammable items.