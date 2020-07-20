Oshkosh+encourages+citizens+to+use+face+coverings

Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri issued a proclamation aimed at encouraging the use of face coverings within the city at the July 14 Oshkosh Common Council meeting.

While not a mandatory requirement, the city says the proclamation aims to prevent exposure to and spread of the COVID-19 “by strongly encouraging the use of face coverings” by those in the city.

In the proclamation, Palmeri cited evidence that suggests wearing a cloth face covering reduces the risk of a person with COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

“All persons who are present within the jurisdiction of the City of Oshkosh are strongly encouraged to wear a clean face covering anytime they are or will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance or where recommended social distancing practices are not being followed,” she said.

However, she says there are instances when individuals may not able to wear face coverings.

“Whereas the majority of people are able to wear cloth face coverings, some people may not be able to due to medical conditions, mental health conditions or disability,” Palmeri said. “It is important for everyone to show patience and respect for other persons.”

The mayor continued: “The public is encouraged to respect those who [do] choose to wear masks.”

City Hall reopened July 20, and strongly encourages the use of face coverings by visitors. Masks are provided at no charge upon entry.

While the building is open, people are encouraged to limit contact by using online resources and by using the City Hall drop box.