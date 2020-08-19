Childcare center on UWO Fox Cities campus temporarily closed following positive COVID-19 test

The University Children’s Center on the UW Oshkosh-Fox Cities Campus is temporarily closed following a positive COVID-19 test, according to a press release.

The center was notified of the positive test today (Wednesday). UWO says families were immediately notified and, in consultation with public health officials and following protocols set up by the University this summer, the center is closed until Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The center will reopen prior to that date, if public health officials deem it appropriate, according to the release.

Additionally, the university says public health will identify and contact those who had close contact with the individual and advise them if they will be required to quarantine. The childcare center currently serves 33 children.