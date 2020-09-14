Oshkosh Public Library announces photo contest, classes

The Oshkosh Public Library has launched F Stop: Shelter (#OPLFStop), an online photography contest and exhibit to showcase the Oshkosh community’s interpretation of “shelter” during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“One of the library’s roles is to serve as a catalyst for creativity,” said Sandy Toland, community engagement librarian. “F Stop: Shelter is both a visual storytelling opportunity and a way to document history for future generations.”

Free to enter, the contest asks individuals ages 13 and older to submit up to two photos depicting what shelter means to them.

Entries will be judged on composition and how the image reflects shelter.

The top three photos in the two age divisions: 13 to 17 and ages 18 and older will be awarded prizes courtesy of Camera Casino and the library.

Photos will be exhibited on the library’s website and social media channels. Deadline for submission of photographs is Oct. 16.

The library is also hosting free virtual photography programs. To participate, send an email to *protected email* for a Zoom meeting ID and passcode.

The program schedule includes:

Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

Ask the Experts

Experienced photographers answer your questions. Learn about lighting, lenses, favorite touch up tips, and other techniques.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Composition and Storytelling Photography Class with Michael Cooney

This introduction to photographic composition class details creating a photographic frame, subject placement, creating balance, rule of thirds and how to use vertical, diagonal, and horizontal lines to compose your images. All skill levels are welcome. There will be time for discussion following the program.

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

How to Display Your Photographs

Camera Casino Store Manager Andy Ratchman shows participants the many creative ways to personalize and display favorite photographs.

Full details of the photo competition and classes are at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org.