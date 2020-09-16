That’s amore: Pizza theft reported on campus over the weekend

A pair of thieves are on the loose after stealing a pizza and an e-cigarette box early Saturday morning.

According to a Titan Alert sent Saturday afternoon, a UW Oshkosh student and his friend were walking near High Avenue and Osceola Street when they were approached by a pair of unidentified men. The thieves asked the UWO student and his friend if they could have the pizza.

The thieves then received and promptly disregarded an answer of “no” by striking the non-UWO student before taking off with the pizza.

The suspects were described as a tall, thin male, and a heavy-set male.

Just over 20 minutes after the first incident, a different male UWO student was walking behind Reeve Union on Elmwood Avenue when a group of three men approached him, asking if he had tobacco. The student produced and showed the men a vape box, which the group of three men then stole.

The suspects were described as two tall, thin males, and one heavy-set male.