Oshkosh police investigate shooting near Scott and Central

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Scott avenue and Central street in Oshkosh, according to a press release.

Officials say officers were dispatched Friday afternoon to the report of several gunshots in the area of Scott/Central in the City of Oshkosh. Officers received information from numerous citizens that they heard gunshots.

Officers canvassed the area and, at this time, there are no known victims. Police say this investigation is still ongoing to identify potential suspects.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 (Option 1) or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.