Horizon Village to go open-gender for 2021-22

The UW Oshkosh Department of Residence Life announced Tuesday afternoon that the Horizon Village residence hall will offer mixed-gender suites for the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to the email, this means that groups of mixed genders will be considered for four-bedroom suites in Horizon Village, but not two-bedroom suites.

Groups of the same gender will still have the opportunity to choose between either a four-or- two-bedroom suite, while mixed gender groups will only be able to select four-bedroom suites.

All UWO campus residence halls are open to any gender identity, but some halls have wings or floors segregated by gender.

Horizon Village is the only suite-style residence hall on campus. Built in 2010, it was the first new residence hall to be built on the UWO campus since 1967. No other residence halls will be offering the mixed-gender suites, as other residence halls primarily consist of utilitarian two-person suites, with the exception of Fletcher Hall, which has some three-person rooms.

In the email, Residence Life said it is very excited to move in a more progressive housing direction.