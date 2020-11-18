COVID update as cases rise

The United States surpassed 11 million reported cases of the coronavirus Sunday, after hitting 10 million just one week earlier.

This is the fastest surge of COVID-19 cases to date, as the U.S. continues to report over 100,000 new cases of the virus each day.

The daily average of new cases is up by 80% from two weeks ago, according to the Center for Disease Control’s COVID data tracker.

The U.S. has the highest case numbers and death toll in the world, and those numbers are continuing to decimate local communities.

Wisconsin reported 7,090 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the number of people with active infections topped 70,000.

The state health department on Tuesday also reported 92 deaths, which is the highest daily death toll in the state yet.

Gov. Tony Evers announced a new executive order Nov. 12, urging Wisconsinites to stay home except to shop for essentials.

The executive order mimics recommendations from the March Safer at Home Order, but lacks any enforcement rules.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, or WCHD, Burden Status for the virus, Oshkosh is at “critically high,” which is determined when active cases rise above 666.

Oshkosh saw 759 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past two weeks with age groups 18-24 and 40-59 having the highest number of new cases.

The WCHD said the virus is so rampant in the county that residence should assume every public place you are in has a risk of exposure.

Fortunately, on the UW Oshkosh campus, cases continue to trend low. As of Monday, the positivity rate is 2.6% with 107 active cases.

As Thanksgiving break is approaching, and students are likely to visit family members, the university is asking all students who are leaving to take a COVID-19 test before they leave and again once they return.