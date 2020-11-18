OASD to continue virtual learning

The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) reversed its plan to return to in-person instruction after Thanksgiving break following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.

On Nov. 3, the OASD decided to get a step closer to in-person by moving to Model 3: Hybrid Learning.

This was supposed to go into effect on Nov. 12, but only six days after the decision was made, it was reversed and extended virtual learning until January.

A letter written by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the reverse decision was made because of “The significant increase in the daily rate of COVID-19 cases, along with multiple daily record-setting positive cases in Wisconsin since Nov. 3” as well as “A shift in trends, including our county’s positivity rate, our local community’s burden rate

and data specific to OASD students and staff.”

Cartwright also justified the decision by writing about the “impact of expected holiday travel on the spread of COVID-19. Feedback related to the importance of consistency in learning models and schedules, and the impact both have on student learning and overall well-being.”

The situation is always changing, and as of now, the school district will keep monitoring cases and trying to do their best for their school.

Their website, https://www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us, has updates every few days.