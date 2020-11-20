Oshkosh Public Library launches new carryout service

The Oshkosh Public Library will launch carryout service on Monday. The new service allows cardholders to come into the library’s main lobby during business hours and check out the materials they have placed on hold. As an added convenience, no appointment is necessary.

To access carryout, OPL cardholders can log into their accounts online at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org to place their holds or call 236-5205. A notification will be sent out when materials are available for carryout.

When arriving at the library, cardholders are asked to proceed to the front desk. A staff person will retrieve their items, check them out and slide them under the plexiglass barrier.

For everyone’s safety, masks and physical distancing are required. At times, cardholders may be asked to wait outside to limit the number of people inside the library building.

“Carryout is one more way that we can expand our available services,” said Assistant Director for Public Services Ruth Percey. “Getting physical materials into the hands of our cardholders is one of our top priorities right now.”

Curbside service is still available on an as needed basis for those who would prefer contactless pickup. Curbside appointments can be scheduled at calendly.com/oshkoshpubliclibrary or by calling 236-5203.

To mitigate risk to the public, browsing the shelves will not be allowed at this time. For more information about library programs and services, visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.org.