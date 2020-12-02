Oshkosh Career Closet goes virtual

The UW Oshkosh Career and Professional Development office moved their Career Closet to a virtual format this semester with no-contact pickup.

“A lot of places on campus have shut down or aren’t offering services, but we continue to offer this amazing service, it’s just online now,” C&PD employee Emily Grober said. “I just hope students will use it.”

To access the virtual closet, visit the Career Closet page on the C&PD website and click the link to the Virtual Career Closet Google Drive folder.

The items are categorized into folders by type of clothing and are labelled with “M” or “W” for men’s or women’s. Each item is uploaded with a picture and number associated with it.

Once you find the items you want, email *protected email* with your name and a copy of the picture from the Virtual Career Closet, or include the number associated with the item as well as a brief description.

When you receive an email that your order is ready, you can stop by the C&PD office on the first floor of the Student Success Center. Your order will be in the black cart in front of the C&PD office and will be in a bag labeled with your name, the date the order was received and staff initials.

“Every semester, students can pick up to four items in the Career Closet so, in a four-year time span, that’s 32 items altogether,” Grober said. “Hopefully by the end of their time at UWO, they will have a pretty nice wardrobe ready to go for their professional journey.”

The Career Closet offers a wide variety of professional clothing for any gender including pants, shirts, dresses, skirts, belts, shoes, scarves, scrubs, sweaters, suit coats and ties.

Grober said that she hopes every student will use the Career Closet, but men especially should since the Career Closet currently has an abundance of men’s clothing, specifically suit coats.

“I strongly encourage you to take the time to look because there are some really good items,” Grober said. “I really hope students take advantage of this amazing resource to better themselves and their professional attire.”